NFL Free Agents 2019: Latest Rumors on Blake Bortles, Ziggy Ansah and More

Just one year ago, Blake Bortles signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension after leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game.

Now, he has no team and will likely need to settle into a backup role to find one.

The 27-year-old former first-round draft pick was released by the Jaguars last week after they inked Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract.

Yet Bortles is already receiving some interest.

According to Mike Silver of the NFL Network, Bortles met with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday as a potential backup option to quarterback Jared Goff.

As the Philadelphia Eagles demonstrated with Bortles' successor, having a backup quarterback is critical for a team within its Super Bowl window, and the Rams are in the midst of that window after falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in February.

It could be a good fit for Bortles, too, who would be put into Sean McVay's offensive system.

Goff struggled as a rookie under then-head coach Jeff Fisher, but since McVay's arrival, Goff has shown significant improvement and is coming off a career year.

Saints Iffy on Ziggy

Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah has met with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, but there are some concerns surrounding the pass rusher.

Per Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune, there is nothing imminent between the Saints, or other teams, because they want to evaluate the shoulder injury that limited him to just seven games last season with the Detroit Lions.

Ansah, 29, was finished with just four sacks and 11 tackles in 2018. When healthy, though, the former first-round draft pick has proved to be one of the more dangerous pass rushers in the league.

Ansah had 12 sacks in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he had 14.5 sacks.

The reward is certainly high if he stays healthy, but teams like the Saints and Bills are weighing the risks if he does not.

Flowers Blooming in Washington?

The Washington Redskins appear to be loading up on former Giants—signing Landon Collins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie—and may add another one to the mix.

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers met with the Redskins on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2015 but was a bust as a left tackle, and the franchise declined to pick up his fifth-year option. He was moved to right tackle after they signed Nate Solder, but that experiment lasted just five games before he was finally cut.

Flowers was picked up by the Jaguars—who needed help on a depleted offensive line—for the final eight games of the season.

The Redskins would most likely use him as a depth option behind left tackle Trent Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses, both of whom are under contract.