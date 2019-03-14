Watch Golden Tate Do Jerry Maguire 'Show Me the Money' After Signing with Giants

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Wide receiver Golden Tate #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates against the Washington Redskins during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Signing a lucrative contract had new New York Giants receiver Golden Tate in a celebratory mood on Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tate's deal with the Giants is worth $37.5 million over four years and includes $23 million in guaranteed money. That led the 30-year-old wideout to channel his inner Jerry Maguire:

That's an appropriate reaction for someone who signed a deal that more than doubles his career earnings. Per Spotrac, Tate made just more than $33 million through the first nine years of his career with Seattle, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Tate's video may remind Giants fans of Odell Beckham Jr. celebrating his record five-year, $95 million extension by dancing to Abba's "Money, Money, Money" in the locker room last August. Given Beckham was just traded to the Cleveland Browns this week, New York fans have to be hoping this deal works out better than that one.

