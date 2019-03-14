NBA Teams That Will Be Most Active on Trade Market This Summer

4 of 5

New York Knicks

Sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks boosted the Knicks' cap flexibility. It did not, without question, expedite their timeline.

Maybe they look to move Frank Ntilikina—the New York Post's Marc Berman said they will—but they don't yet have the talent to spin an accelerated rebuild and win-now approach.

Acquiring the stars necessary to speed things up hinges on their free-agency success. Some people believe the decision to move Porzingis implies confirmation from a marquee name or two. Owner James Dolan is one of them.

"We hear from people all the time, from players, from representatives [about] who wants to come," he said during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show (via Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix). "We can't respond because of NBA rules, but that doesn't stop them from telling us. I can tell you from what we have heard, we are going to have a very successful offseason when it comes to free agents."

Is he hinting at the additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving? Or, like, Bojan Bogdanovic and Terrence Ross? We can't know for sure. But if the Knicks end up poaching a megastar, all of their young players and future picks—including the two first-rounders taken from the Mavericks—become bait to land another one.

Whether that player is Anthony Davis rests squarely on the outcome of the draft lottery. Winning the No. 1 pick and the right to select Zion Williamson gives them a leg up on almost every other potential suitor. Anything less torpedoes their chances of even getting a seat at the bargaining table.

Orlando Magic

To say the Magic are definitively on the rise is a stretch. Re-entering the Eastern Conference playoff picture isn't worth a gold star. But they do have the league's third-best defense and a top-10 net rating since Jan. 1.

That surge matters. So does the play of Nikola Vucevic. He's posting prime-DeMarcus Cousins stat lines and working off his first career All-Star appearance. Orlando will find it hard, if untenable, to let him walk in free agency after it kept him past the trade deadline.

Bringing him back does not amount to franchise malpractice unless he signs at a ridiculous price. It does, however, perpetuate a frontcourt logjam the Magic cannot hope to sustain.

Vucevic, Mo Bamba (out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left tibia), Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac do not all go together. Orlando is outscoring opponents by nearly four points per 100 possessions when Gordon, Isaac and Vucevic share the floor, according to Cleaning the Glass, but that trio's offensive ceiling remains fluid.

Assume this season foreshadows a permanent marriage, and that leaves Bamba's future in a lurch. His name is bound to surface in trade rumors if Vucevic returns next year, though neither Gordon nor Isaac will be a surefire fixture in that scenario.

Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard's free agency (player option) has the ultimate say over how Toronto views this offseason's trade market.

Losing him might incite a flurry of action. If Marc Gasol picks up his player option, the Raptors will have him, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet on expiring contracts. All four can be moved as part of a larger rebuilding play if team president Masai Ujiri doesn't want to give Eastern Conference contention another go while waiting for them to wash off the books.

Re-signing Leonard has a similar either-or effect. The Raptors will be free to run it back as currently constructed, but having a top-seven player in his prime and under contract is nothing if not permission to roll the dice once more.

And with Pascal Siakam entrenched in the Most Improved Player conversation, they can build some mighty interesting Anthony Davis packages that would pique the Pelicans' attention if the Celtics don't treat them to offers assembled around Jayson Tatum.

Utah Jazz

Waiving non-guaranteed deals for Derrick Favors and Raul Neto arms the Jazz with max money if they finish no higher than 21st in the draft order. (They're currently 18th.) Utah is not a primetime market known for wooing free agents, but the Jazz can leverage two incumbent stars—Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell—and a strong system.

Failing that, they'll need to refocus efforts on the trade market. They talked to the Grizzlies about Mike Conley before the deadline, and he remains a near-perfect backcourt partner for Mitchell. Jrue Holiday's name will also hit their radar if the Pelicans opt for a teardown after moving Davis.

Timing is everything for the Jazz. They need salary filler attached to whatever combination of picks and prospects they're peddling. Dante Exum's $9.6 million hit will help, but keeping Favors at $16.9 million is even more useful. His guarantee date is July 6, so they'll need to have a firm grasp on how far their cap space can go at an early stage of the free-agency process.