Antonio Brown Rumors: No Friday Trade Deadline; Steelers, Multiple Teams Talking

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in trade talks with "several" teams regarding a move for star wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Dulac added the Steelers don't seem to have a "hard-fast deadline" by which they want to have a trade finalized.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Steelers had informed interested suitors that a trade "is expected to be in place by Friday." According to Schefter, the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans positioned themselves near the front of the line in the sweepstakes for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

The Steelers' willingness to extend any artificial deadline might be due in part to an unfriendly trade market.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals have removed themselves from the running. Mike Klis of 9News spoke to a source close to Denver Broncos general manager John Elway who was emphatic in excluding the Broncos from consideration as well. Tennessee Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky removed the Titans from the list, and ESPN.com's Dianna Russini did the same for the New Orleans Saints.

While the Steelers may not want to admit as much, they're probably hopeful of offloading Brown before March 17, when he's due a $2.5 million roster bonus, per Over the Cap.

The Steelers will understandably set a high price for one of the NFL's best receivers, which limits the number of teams that would try to land him. The field thins even further when factoring in his $22.16 million cap hit for 2019.

Brown has already said his farewell to Steelers fans, but his time in Pittsburgh may not be end anytime soon.