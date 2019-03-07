Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Redskins Not Interested in Move for Steelers Star

Don Wright/Associated Press

Washington is not among the teams currently in the Antonio Brown sweepstakes, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

While noting a trade was expected to be in place by Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Washington, the Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans had expressed the most interest in the wideout.

NFL.com's Michael Silver noted last week the New Orleans Saints are a team to "keep an eye on."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, both the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals have dropped out of the mix.

Schefter added the Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped their asking price from a first-round pick plus additional compensation to just a first-rounder.

Brown, who still has three years remaining on his contract, has seemingly been on the trading block ever since he was inactive for a must-win game in Week 17, which Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported was the result of a "dispute" with a teammate during a walkthrough.

The seven-time Pro Bowler revealed last month he met with team owner Art Rooney II and that the two agreed it was time to move on. Brown has already started saying his goodbyes to Steeler Nation via social media.

Washington, meanwhile, has wasted no time in making moves this offseason. Rapoport reported Thursday that Washington has agreed to acquire quarterback Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos as Alex Smith is expected to be sidelined in 2019 by a compound leg fracture suffered last season.

Washington is coming off a season in which it ranked 28th in the NFL in passing, which can be partly attributed to Smith's injury. However, tight end Jordan Reed (558 yards) led the team in receiving despite playing in just 13 games, and Josh Doctson (532 yards) was the only receiver to put up more than 400 yards last season.

A dynamic playmaker on the outside would be a welcome addition to the passing attack—but it apparently won't be Brown.