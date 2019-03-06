Kevin Durant Rumors: Some Within Warriors Think Star Has '1 Foot Out the Door'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant drives against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

There has been plenty of speculation about whether Kevin Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency this summer, and some inside the Warriors organization are likewise worried.

"There are members of the organization concerned that Durant's behavior is a sign that he's already got one foot out the door," Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported. 

Like Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, Durant has been "combative" with teammates this season as he approaches free agency, Haynes added.

However, that isn't necessarily an indication he will leave this summer.

"There are others who aren't reading too much into what they consider to be the standard rigors and annoyances of an 82-game season," Haynes wrote.

Durant is in his third season with the Warriors and has a $31.5 million player option for 2019-20, but he appears likely to decline that option.

His early-season feud with Draymond Green hasn't quieted concerns from his team.

"We have no idea what he’s going to do," a team source told Frank Isola of The Athletic in February.

Durant has long been rumored to be interested in joining the New York Knicks, which has "never felt more real" after the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis to create more salary-cap space, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Durant has refused to comment about his status heading into the summer.

"I'll figure it out once we're done playing," he said during All-Star Weekend, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

While rumors will continue to fly over the next few months, we likely won't know anything definitive about Durant's future until July. 

