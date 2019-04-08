Yankees News: Luis Severino to Get MRI on Shoulder Injury, Per Aaron Boone

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino is heading to New York City to undergo testing on his injured shoulder, according to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Monday that Severino's shoulder "doesn't feel quite right," so he'll have an MRI to determine the source of the issue, per Kuty.

After enjoying a breakout 2017 season, Severino was once again one of MLB's top pitchers in 2018. He finished 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and a 2.95 FIP in 32 starts, per FanGraphs. His 5.5 WAR ranked seventh among qualified starters, and he finished ninth in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

The Yankees rewarded Severino with a four-year, $40 million extension in February.

Severino's offseason took a turn weeks later, though, when he began battling inflammation in his right shoulder. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported the injury was likely going to rule him out of pitching on Opening Day. Severino has yet to make his 2019 debut.

The Yankees re-signed J.A. Happ and acquired James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners this past offseason. Paxton's arrival in particular will help soften the blow of Severino's injury.

But the 25-year-old right-hander has firmly established himself as the ace of New York's rotation. His absence will continue to be felt