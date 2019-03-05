Giants' Cameron Maybin Arrested on Suspicion of DUI; Mugshot Released

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of driving under the influence, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

"We are aware and are monitoring the situation and we have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement.

KTAR.com provided more details on the arrest:

"According to the police report, Maybin was stopped by police around 2 a.m. after he was observed driving approximately 60 mph in a 40 mph zone and swerving. When he was pulled over, authorities observed signs of impairment, including bloodshot and [watery] eyes and smell of alcohol, with Maybin.

"Maybin told police he was at Oceans 44 near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard, where he had five 'pretty big' glasses of wine, and was heading to meet his agent at a hotel. He was arrested after he failed several walking tests. At the time of the arrest, Maybin had a blood alcohol content of 0.142 percent, nearly twice the legal limit."

Despite the arrest, Maybin appeared in the team's spring training games over the weekend.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $1.75 million minor league contract with the Giants in February after hitting .249 with four homers and 28 RBI in 129 games between the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners last season.

He's battling for an outfielder role during spring training with players Steven Duggar, Chris Shaw, Mac Williamson, Mike Gerber, Austin Slater, Gerardo Parra and Yangervis Solarte.