Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Says BOS Needs to Fix 'Toxic' Environment Around Team

The Boston Celtics have lost seven of their last 10 games, dropping them to fifth in the Eastern Conference and three games behind the Indiana Pacers for the desired third seed.

And Jaylen Brown said one of the issues is a "toxic" environment around the team.

"To be honest, I'm not feeling good at all," he said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "The losing, it's not a good feeling. I'm not too good about that. Because right now it's not good. It's toxic. I can't really point out one thing. I don't have all the answers. I'm just going to try to be part of the change. I'm going to try to do my best. That's all I've got to say."

Brown, who's averaging 12.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in a bench role, said he's trying to do his part to be a positive force.

"I just try to come out and play hard and hopefully that sparks some [change]," he said. "But it's not just up to one person. It's up to the whole group. Everybody has to be on page. If one person's not on page, it's going to affect the whole group. I just try to come out and play hard and see where that leaves me."

For Boston, the difference between getting up to the No. 3 seed and remaining at No. 4 or 5 will be the difference between more manageable matchups with teams like the Detroit Pistons or Brooklyn Nets, and far more difficult opponents like the Philadelphia 76ers or Indiana Pacers.

If the playoffs started today, the Sixers and Celtics would square off in the first round—a heavyweight fight that would leave one potential contender to nurse its wounds after an early exit. And while Boston has dominated that series in recent memory, the team's current level of play might not cut it against Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler, as that Big Four continues to gain chemistry.

For Al Horford, the chance to bond down the stretch—for a team that he admitted wasn't the closest group of guys on a personal level—will be key:

"Being on the road, forcing us to rally together, I think it's going to be for the best. I think it helps tremendously. It really does help. It makes everything easier on the floor. You don't have to be best friends, but there has to be a certain level of connection. I think [ours] is OK. I think it can be better. [This trip] gives us a lot of time to hang out with one another. I think it will be best in the long run."

If the Celtics don't build that chemistry and address their "toxic" culture, the postseason will be a short one.

"The thing I love most about basketball is when a team comes together. We haven't yet," head coach Brad Stevens said. "So we'll see. If we do, we'll have a chance to be a good basketball team and see where that can lead us. If we don't, we won't be playing very long."

And that would be a catastrophic result for the talented Celtics, who were believed to be the favorites in the Eastern Conference coming into the season.