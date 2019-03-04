Lakers Rumors: LA Considered Signing a Center Amid Carmelo Anthony Buzz

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, right, speaks with Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, left, before before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As they look to bolster their slim hopes of reaching the postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers "have considered" signing a free-agent center, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Meanwhile, Wojnarowski reported the Lakers and Carmelo Anthony were "pausing talks" about a potential contract unless Los Angeles begins climbing the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers signed Tyson Chandler in November to add depth to their frontcourt. In 46 games with L.A., he's averaging 3.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 16.5 minutes.

Los Angeles is holding opponents to 60.4 percent shooting inside six feet, which is the sixth-lowest mark in the league, per NBA.com. That success is due in large part to Chandler and JaVale McGee.

However, neither Chandler nor McGee can stretch the floor offensively, which might be what the Lakers are targeting in their search for another center. They're 20th in shooting efficiency between 10 and 14 feet (39.1 percent) and 17th between 15 and 19 feet (40.2 percent), per NBA.com.

Former Laker Pau Gasol would've been an ideal option before he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Improving around the margins isn't likely to get Los Angeles into the postseason, though. At 30-33, the Lakers are 4.5 games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth seed in the West.

ESPN.com's BPI Playoff Odds give L.A. a 1.1 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, while FiveThirtyEight gives the team a 7 percent chance.  

