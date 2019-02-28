Watch James Harden's Epic 58-Point Performance as Rockets Beat Dwyane Wade, Heat

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

  1. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  2. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  3. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  4. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  5. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  6. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  7. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  8. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  9. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  10. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  11. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  12. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  13. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  14. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  15. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  16. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  17. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  18. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  19. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  20. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

Right Arrow Icon

Another night, another epic James Harden performance.

The reigning NBA MVP put the Houston Rockets on his back on Thursday night by going off for 58 points in a 121-118 victory over the Miami Heat. That outburst helped Houston overcome a 21-point deficit in the second half.

It marked Harden's sixth 50-point game of the season, which Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press notes is the most by a player in a season since former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant had 10 in 2006-07. No other player in the league has more than one such game this season.

Harden topped out at 61 this season against the New York Knicks on Jan. 23.

The 58 points mark the most the Heat have ever allowed to a player in a game in franchise history. Per Reynolds, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan previously held the record with 56 points in April 1992.

Related

    Harden Rolls, Leads Rockets to Comeback Win Over Heat

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Harden Rolls, Leads Rockets to Comeback Win Over Heat

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Report: Lonzo (Ankle) Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    LA has gone 5-9 during Ball's stretch of missed games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo (Ankle) Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    LA has gone 5-9 during Ball's stretch of missed games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Marvin Bagley (Knee) Out 1-2 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marvin Bagley (Knee) Out 1-2 Weeks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report