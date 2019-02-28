Watch James Harden's Epic 58-Point Performance as Rockets Beat Dwyane Wade, Heat

Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Right Arrow Icon

Another night, another epic James Harden performance.

The reigning NBA MVP put the Houston Rockets on his back on Thursday night by going off for 58 points in a 121-118 victory over the Miami Heat. That outburst helped Houston overcome a 21-point deficit in the second half.

It marked Harden's sixth 50-point game of the season, which Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press notes is the most by a player in a season since former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant had 10 in 2006-07. No other player in the league has more than one such game this season.

Harden topped out at 61 this season against the New York Knicks on Jan. 23.

The 58 points mark the most the Heat have ever allowed to a player in a game in franchise history. Per Reynolds, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan previously held the record with 56 points in April 1992.