Watch James Harden's Epic 58-Point Performance as Rockets Beat Dwyane Wade, Heat

Watch James Harden's Epic 58-Point Performance as Rockets Beat Dwyane Wade, HeatMarch 1, 2019
Another night, another epic James Harden performance.
The reigning NBA MVP put the Houston Rockets on his back on Thursday night by going off for 58 points in a 121-118 victory over the Miami Heat. That outburst helped Houston overcome a 21-point deficit in the second half.
It marked Harden's sixth 50-point game of the season, which Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press notes is the most by a player in a season since former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant had 10 in 2006-07. No other player in the league has more than one such game this season.
Harden topped out at 61 this season against the New York Knicks on Jan. 23.
The 58 points mark the most the Heat have ever allowed to a player in a game in franchise history. Per Reynolds, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan previously held the record with 56 points in April 1992.
Harden Rolls, Leads Rockets to Comeback Win Over Heat