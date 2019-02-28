B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: UNC Jordan 4 for PJ, LeBron with New Colorway, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: UNC Jordan 4 for PJ, LeBron with New Colorway, MoreFebruary 28, 2019
There were 11 games on the NBA schedule Wednesday, which meant plenty of kicks on display.
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade were among those who turned heads with their shoe choices.
Chris Paul with the Aladdin Player Exclusive
New Player-Exclusive Nike Kyrie 5 for Uncle Drew
PJ Tucker Brought Out the UNC Air Jordan 4
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing the “UNC” Air Jordan 4 PE tonight in Charlotte. https://t.co/VlnhN2vU5i
Buzz Lightyear LeBron 16 for King James
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
“Buzz Lightyear” Nike LeBron 16s for @kingjames. 📸: @ADBPhotoInc https://t.co/qzyI1pN1lw
Kyle Kuzma with the Adapt BB Player Exclusive
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@kylekuzma’s Nike Adapt BB PE with the purple hits 🔥 📸: @adbphotoinc https://t.co/RQo5YT9H6H
Dwyane Wade Hits the Game-Winner in the Way of Wade 7
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@dwyanewade FTW in WoW 7s. #OneLastDance 📸: Jesse D. Garrabrant https://t.co/lpSCciQWyC
Josh Richardson with the Masterpiece Kobes
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
“Masterpiece” Nike Kobe 9 Elites back on the court courtesy of @J_Rich1. 📸: Issac Baldizon https://t.co/lncAHL1alJ
There are six games on the Thursday slate, and Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Paul George will be some of the players who figure to impress with their kicks.
