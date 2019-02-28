B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: UNC Jordan 4 for PJ, LeBron with New Colorway, More

February 28, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 27: The sneakers of PJ Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets are worn during a game against the Charlotte Hornets on February 27, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

There were 11 games on the NBA schedule Wednesday, which meant plenty of kicks on display.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade were among those who turned heads with their shoe choices.

          

Chris Paul with the Aladdin Player Exclusive

           

New Player-Exclusive Nike Kyrie 5 for Uncle Drew

         

PJ Tucker Brought Out the UNC Air Jordan 4

          

Buzz Lightyear LeBron 16 for King James

          

Kyle Kuzma with the Adapt BB Player Exclusive

           

Dwyane Wade Hits the Game-Winner in the Way of Wade 7

           

Josh Richardson with the Masterpiece Kobes

          

There are six games on the Thursday slate, and Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Paul George will be some of the players who figure to impress with their kicks.

