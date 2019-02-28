B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: UNC Jordan 4 for PJ, LeBron with New Colorway, More

Kent Smith/Getty Images

There were 11 games on the NBA schedule Wednesday, which meant plenty of kicks on display.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade were among those who turned heads with their shoe choices.

Chris Paul with the Aladdin Player Exclusive

New Player-Exclusive Nike Kyrie 5 for Uncle Drew

PJ Tucker Brought Out the UNC Air Jordan 4

Buzz Lightyear LeBron 16 for King James

Kyle Kuzma with the Adapt BB Player Exclusive

Dwyane Wade Hits the Game-Winner in the Way of Wade 7

Josh Richardson with the Masterpiece Kobes

There are six games on the Thursday slate, and Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Paul George will be some of the players who figure to impress with their kicks.