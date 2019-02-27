Bryce Harper Rumors: Giants' Farhan Zaidi, Larry Baer Met with Star Tuesday

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper runs towards first during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants continue to attempt to convince Bryce Harper to sign with them. 

Per Kerry Crowley of the San Jose Mercury News, Giants CEO Larry Baer and president Farhan Zaidi met with Harper and agent Scott Boras in Las Vegas on Tuesday. 

                    

