MLB Rumors: Miles Mikolas, Cardinals Agree to 4-Year, $68M Contract Extension

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals and starting pitcher Miles Mikolas reportedly agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension Tuesday, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Mikolas, who didn't pitch in the major leagues for three seasons before the Cardinals signed him in December 2017, was superb last campaign, finishing 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 200.2 innings. That earned him a trip to the All-Star Game, and he finished sixth in the National League Cy Young voting.

