Yankees Rumors: Didi Gregorius, NY Discussing Contract Extension

After they locked up center fielder Aaron Hicks for seven more years Monday, the New York Yankees may not be done handing out long-term deals.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Tuesday that New York is engaged in extension talks with shortstop Didi Gregorius—although a deal with reliever Dellin Betances is expected to be done first.

