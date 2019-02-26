Yankees Rumors: Didi Gregorius, NY Discussing Contract Extension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

After they locked up center fielder Aaron Hicks for seven more years Monday, the New York Yankees may not be done handing out long-term deals.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Tuesday that New York is engaged in extension talks with shortstop Didi Gregorius—although a deal with reliever Dellin Betances is expected to be done first.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

