Yankees Rumors: Aaron Hicks, NYY Agree to 7-Year, $70M Contract Extension

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and outfielder Aaron Hicks have reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract extension.

Jack Curry of YES Network reported the club will announce the contract Monday.

Hicks, 29, has spent the last three seasons with the Yankees. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season.

