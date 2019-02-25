Yankees Rumors: Aaron Hicks, NYY Agree to 7-Year, $70M Contract Extension

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks smiles after taking batting practice at the Yankees spring training baseball facility, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and outfielder Aaron Hicks have reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract extension. 

Jack Curry of YES Network reported the club will announce the contract Monday.

Hicks, 29, has spent the last three seasons with the Yankees. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season.

         

