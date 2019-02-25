Bryce Harper Rumors: Padres Never Made Formal Contract Offer to Superstar

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres made a big splash earlier this month when they signed Manny Machado. 

They never got close to landing the winter's other big free-agent name.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the Padres never made a formal offer to Harper. The two sides never got past a "proposal," which Harper declined.

   

