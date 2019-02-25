Dave Roberts on Dodgers' Bryce Harper Meeting: 'It Was Good'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a positive outlook following his meeting with Bryce Harper over the weekend.

"It was good. It was good. Just trying to get to know each other," Roberts told reporters. "I think in the spirit of us, the Dodgers, vetting a certain process makes sense and for those guys to do their due diligence as well."

Roberts was part of a Dodgers contingent that met with Harper and agent Scott Boras in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are the two teams known to still be in the running, but there were other executives who were in Vegas to meet with Harper.

   

