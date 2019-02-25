Andy Pettitte Named Special Advisor to Yankees GM Brian Cashman

Andy Pettitte Named Special Advisor to Yankees GM Brian CashmanFebruary 25, 2019
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
Andy Pettitte is a New York Yankee once more.
This time around, however, Pettitte will be serving in the front office. The long-time Yankees starting pitcher has agreed to join the team as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.
New York Yankees @Yankees
Today, the New York Yankees would like to welcome aboard Special Advisor to the General Manager, Andrew Eugene Pettitte. https://t.co/yLzsoahiY0
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
