Andy Pettitte Named Special Advisor to Yankees GM Brian Cashman

Andy Pettitte is a New York Yankee once more.

This time around, however, Pettitte will be serving in the front office. The long-time Yankees starting pitcher has agreed to join the team as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.

