Andy Pettitte Named Special Advisor to Yankees GM Brian Cashman

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

New York Yankees' Andy Pettitte waits to be introduced at the Yankees Old Timers' Day baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Andy Pettitte is a New York Yankee once more.

This time around, however, Pettitte will be serving in the front office. The long-time Yankees starting pitcher has agreed to join the team as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Sheffield Reminds Yankees What They’re Missing Out on

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Sheffield Reminds Yankees What They’re Missing Out on

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    The End of Brett Gardner’s Time as an Everyday Player

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    The End of Brett Gardner’s Time as an Everyday Player

    Mike
    via River Avenue Blues

    Rockies, Bud Black Agree to a 3-Year Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rockies, Bud Black Agree to a 3-Year Extension

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Are Betances and Gregorius Next for Extensions?

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Are Betances and Gregorius Next for Extensions?

    SNY
    via SNY