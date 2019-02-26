Under-the-Radar Forwards Being Primed for Big Summer Moves

B/R

We already know the summer 2019 transfer window is going to be a great one, with some of Europe's most exciting talent set to switch clubs.

Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Alexis Sanchez are three of the biggest names who could make significant moves, but there is talent elsewhere that has the potential to make just as much impact on the major leagues.

There are players emerging who are impossible to ignore, and the clamour is already under way for them to make moves once the window reopens.

Here, we run you through some of the names that people inside the game believe will be the most worthy of attention.

Luka Jovic

A predatory goalscorer with great technique and the physical attributes to match, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is set to be fought over by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has been with the German club on a two-year loan from Benfica, and Frankfurt are going to activate a clause to buy him in the summer for just £6 million.

Once that deal is concluded, it is almost certain he will then be sold on for somewhere between £30 million-£40 million.

It's going to be a staggering piece of business, but Frankfurt know Madrid and Barca are actively pursuing him. At this stage, sources believe a move to the Camp Nou is most likely as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Jovic has made plenty of headlines this season in an exciting attack along with Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic. He is also remembered for becoming the youngest Bundesliga player to score five times in a game: He was just 20 years and 300 days old when he played in the 7-1 drubbing of Fortuna Dusseldorf in October.

Joao Felix

Benfica forward Joao Felix has scored eight times in 15 Primeira Liga matches this season, and scouts from across Europe have been watching him every step of the way.

Liverpool and Manchester United were among the first to spot the 19-year-old's elite potential, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have recently arrived on the scene.

Despite those illustrious names, it could be that he makes a move to the Premier League by joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sources have indicated to Bleacher Report that Wolves have requested super agent Jorge Mendes to try to broker a deal for the hottest prospect in Portuguese football.

Felix is not going to come cheap—he is contracted until 2023 and has a reported £105 million release clause that would need some negotiation—but power figures at the Molineux club believe it would be the perfect landing spot for the teenager, who would join Portuguese stars Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

The west Midlands side also have Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica, and there is a plan to also sign him on a permanent deal.

Che Adams

Plying his trade in the Championship with Birmingham City, Che Adams is on a run of 10 goals in eight games that has Premier League scouts scrambling for tickets to check him out.

That is bad news for Burnley, who were first on the scene but failed to land him in the last transfer window. Their time has now passed as bigger clubs are making themselves known.

In recent weeks, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Everton and Celtic have made checks on the 22-year-old to see if he is the real deal.

Adams has 21 goals from 33 league outings this season, and sources around the club reckon he will become available in the summer for a fee of close to £20 million, as the forward—who has risen from non-league football in a Jamie Vardy-like way—wants to see how far he can push himself.

Gustavo

Richarlison made such a major impact on English football after arriving from Fluminense in 2017 that Watford are looking in Brazil for another success story.

They have been searching for suitable prospects over the past year and are now targeting Corinthians forward Gustavo.

The 24-year-old has had three loan spells since joining Corinthians in 2016 but caught the eye while at Forteleza, where he became prolific in front of goal.

His current deal is understood to expire in 2020, and with that in mind, talks are set to take place soon over whether a move at the end of this Premier League season could be possible.

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has always made sure Brazilian players feel welcome in England, and London is the biggest lure for players making the move.