James Harden Fined $25K for Calling Scott Foster 'Rude and Arrogant' After Loss

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2019

Team LeBron's James Harden, of the Houston Rockets, moves on the court against Team Giannis during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar guard James Harden received a $25,000 fine from the NBA on Saturday for his comments about referee Scott Foster following Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update after Harden, who fouled out of the contest, said there was a "personal" problem with Foster during his postgame remarks.

"Scott Foster, man. I never really talk about officiating or anything like that, but just rude and arrogant," he told reporters. "I mean, you aren't able to talk to him throughout the course of the game, and it's like, how do you build that relationship with officials? And it's not even that call [on the sixth foul]. It's just who he is on that floor."

                  

