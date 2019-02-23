Dallas Keuchel Rumors: Padres 'Don't See a Fit' After Manny Machado's Contract

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After hitting one home run by signing Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres are reportedly not going to take another big swing on Dallas Keuchel.

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Padres "don't see a fit" with Keuchel even though they do want to add a starting pitcher before the season begins.

Heyman did mention the Philadelphia Phillies as a potential landing spot for Keuchel. Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in late January the Milwaukee Brewers have been "loosely" connected to the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner.

Keuchel has had a quiet offseason while waiting to find a home.

The Padres would make sense for a veteran like the 31-year-old, especially since their expectations have surely risen in the wake of their 10-year, $300 million deal with Machado. Their starting rotation ranked last in the National League with a 5.09 ERA and 822 innings in 2018.

Per ESPN.com's Buster Olney, Keuchel's agent, Scott Boras, told teams early in the offseason that his client was searching for a deal of six or seven years with an average annual salary in the range of $25-30 million.

Keuchel spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He started a career-high 34 games in 2018, finishing with a 3.74 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 204.2 innings.