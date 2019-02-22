Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Ankle Injury Timeline Extended Because of Bone Bruise

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- JANUARY 17: Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball #2 drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 17, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets on January 19 and has been out ever since. 

The Lakers initially said Ball would be out for four to six weeks, but Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday that the second-year pro could now be out for even longer.

Per Ganguli, "Ball has been dealing with a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle that the team believes could extend his recovery past six weeks, according to two people familiar with [his] condition."

The former UCLA Bruin has averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 47 games this season.

The Lakers need Ball back as soon as possible.

The team is 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot, and the Sacramento Kings sit between the Clips and Lakers in the standings.

Furthermore, Ball had been faring well in the month prior to his injury. He amassed a 16-point triple-double against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 15, and between that date and Jan. 17, the point guard averaged 12.6 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 6.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He also hit 36.7 percent of his three-pointers.

As Ganguli noted, the team defense takes a hit sans Ball, giving up 123 points per game when he has been off the court for the whole game or part of it.

The good news is that he seemed to be making progress in his rehab of late, with Ganguli noting that Ball was doing work on different types of treadmills within the past couple weeks.

The Lakers open the second half of their season on Saturday at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Related

    Playoff Musical Chairs in the Western Conference

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Playoff Musical Chairs in the Western Conference

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Lowe: 'Don't Think' KP Was 'Psyched' to Play with KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: 'Don't Think' KP Was 'Psyched' to Play with KD

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Clippers Still Pushing for Postseason

    Amick: Ballmer has made it clear he wants to make the playoffs - first round pick be damned

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Still Pushing for Postseason

    Amick: Ballmer has made it clear he wants to make the playoffs - first round pick be damned

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Walton Praises Josh Hart for ‘Staying Ready’

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Walton Praises Josh Hart for ‘Staying Ready’

    Corey Hansford
    via Lakers Nation