Manny Machado Jerseys Pulled from Padres Team Store Shelves; Stocked Too Soon

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 21, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy scores on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres asked Delaware North, the vendor that sells the jerseys in the Petco Park team store, to remove Manny Machado jerseys from the racks until the team's new third baseman is officially on board.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the team.

Acee noted that Machado still needs to pass a Thursday physical for the "insurer protecting the Padres' $300 million investment." The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner has already taken the team physical.

Per Acee, the team plans to hold a Friday morning press conference to introduce its new star.

If you're an enterprising fan hoping that an online vendor is selling the new Padres jersey in advance, it looks like you're out of luck as of Wednesday evening.

Discount Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers Machado jerseys can be found, however.

