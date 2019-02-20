Knicks News: Henry Ellenson Signs 10-Day Contract After Pistons Release

Darren Abate/Associated Press

New York Knicks fans may have dreams of signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but for now, the team has announced the signing of forward Henry Ellenson to a 10-day contract.

Ellenson was waived by the Detroit Pistons—by whom he was drafted at No. 18 overall in 2016—to create space for the Pistons to add Wayne Ellington as a free agent after the trade deadline.

At just 22 years old, Ellenson hasn't shown exactly what his ceiling can be as an NBA player. This feels especially true given he only appeared in 59 games for the Pistons from 2016 to now—including just two appearances this season.

The Ellenson news pales in comparison to the major move New York made prior to the trade deadline in sending former No. 4 overall pick Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordon, Wesley Matthews—who was bought out by the Knicks then signed by Indiana—and two future first-round picks.

While Ellenson is a former first-round selection, too, not all first-rounders are created equal. The hope for the Knicks, presumably, is that Ellenson can find his groove and stick with the rebuilding franchise beyond 10 days.

The Knicks are second-to-last in all the NBA at 11-47 on the season. Even so, rookie No. 9 overall pick Kevin Knox is disturbed by fans' happiness over the team's perceived tanking.

"Real Knicks fans know that we're trying to just take this year to just develop us young guys and then next year make a push," Knox told Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Twenty-two-year-old Ellenson certainly falls under the "young guys" umbrella in need of development, but will he be a Knick long enough for either side to reap benefits?