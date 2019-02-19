Yankees Rumors: Manny Machado Never Received NY Offer; Wanted More Than $325M

Harry How/Getty Images

Manny Machado reportedly signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. And for New York Yankees fans who are wondering if the organization was in the running: It wasn't.

James Wagner of the New York Times reported that the Yankees never even made an offer:

