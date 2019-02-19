Yankees Rumors: Manny Machado Never Received NY Offer; Wanted More Than $325M

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after flying out during the thirteenth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Manny Machado reportedly signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. And for New York Yankees fans who are wondering if the organization was in the running: It wasn't.

James Wagner of the New York Times reported that the Yankees never even made an offer:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

