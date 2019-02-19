Yankees Rumors: Manny Machado Never Received NY Offer; Wanted More Than $325M

Yankees Rumors: Manny Machado Never Received NY Offer; Wanted More Than $325MFebruary 19, 2019
Manny Machado reportedly signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. And for New York Yankees fans who are wondering if the organization was in the running: It wasn't.
James Wagner of the New York Times reported that the Yankees never even made an offer:
James Wagner @ByJamesWagner
Yankees never made a formal offer to Manny Machado, per a source, although they hosted him at Yankee Stadium. Machado wanted to top Giancarlo Stanton’s 13-year/$325M deal, and although his reported amount is a free-agent record, Yankees didn’t want to offer something that large.
