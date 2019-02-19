James Harden: Scoring Streak 'Something I Have to Do' to Give Rockets a Chance

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

While a historic 30-point streak has gotten the basketball world's attention, Houston Rockets star James Harden's only focus is on doing whatever his team needs.

He recently told ESPN's Rachel Nichols:

"The scoring streak is obviously amazing, but it's something that I just had to do because of our situation. We had all the injuries and guys in and out of the lineup and things like that. So I think the streak just started happening, and now it's like something to talk about.

"But it's not something that I'm really honestly focused on. That's something I have to do in order to give us a chance to win the game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.