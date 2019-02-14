NBA 3 Point Contest 2019: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The NBA Three-Point Contest is one of the most anticipated events of All-Star Weekend and this year's event, which begins at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, features a variety of talent which includes a family homecoming and a touch of nostalgia.

Brothers Stephen and Seth Curry return to their home state to compete against one another while Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, the winner of the 2006 Three-Point Contest, will compete in the event for perhaps the final time in his career.

Reigning Three-Point Contest champion Devin Booker also returns and joins Nowitzki and Stephen Curry as previous winners going up against each other.

Nowitzki, 40, has joked that he has asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for 15 extra seconds because it will take him longer to attempt his shots.

For those who do not recall, there was a bit of controversy surrounding Nowitzki's 2006 title because he drained his final shot of the first round – a two-point ball – when time had already expired.

The officials counted the shot and there was no replay review in the Three-Point Contest so the call stood.

Participants (Odds per Action Network)

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors; +275

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings; +325

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns; +450

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers; +550

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets; +600

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers; +750

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors; +800

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks; +1000

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets; +1000

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks; +1500

Prediction

Stephen Curry, who won the contest in 2015, is the favorite and for good reason. He is third all-time in NBA three-point shooting and has a 44.7 shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season. Add in the fact he is playing in his hometown of Charlotte and it is easy to expect big things from the Warriors star.

Yet the other Curry could steal the moment. Seth is a decent bet with the fourth-best odds and while he does not play nearly as many minutes as his brother, he actually holds a higher three-point shooting percentage at 47.5 this season.

Seth is also zoned in on this contest, already talking smack to his brother on Twitter:

Booker, meanwhile, is the defending champion and won last year's contest by draining 28 of 34 shots in the final round. Yet there has not been a repeat champion since Jason Kapono in 2007-08.

Kemba Walker is a good long-shot bet at +1000 while Joe Harris and Buddy Hield also have high three-point percentages at 46.6 and 45.2 percent, respectively.

Despite all that, it is hard to pick against Stephen Curry as the favorite in a homecoming where he is going to want to put on a show. Plus, his brother's trash talk may only further motivate him to save the embarrassment of getting beat by his younger brother.

Stephen defeats last year's champion Booker to win his second Three-Point Contest title.

All stats as of the morning of Feb. 12 via Basketball Reference