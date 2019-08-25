Yankees News: Didi Gregorius Suffers Shoulder Injury, to Undergo X-Rays

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a shoulder injury after Clayton Kershaw hit him with a pitch in the first inning.

According to James Wagner of the New York Times, Gregorius will undergo X-rays on what was deemed a right shoulder contusion.

This is just the latest setback for Gregorius, who has been hampered by injuries in recent years. A shoulder strain sidelined him for the first month of the 2017 season, while a heel injury sent him to the injured list late in the 2018 campaign.

He also missed the first 61 games of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last October to repair a tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament.

Gregorius has emerged as a formidable force with the bat since arriving in the Bronx in 2015. He entered 2019 having mashed 20-plus home runs in each of the previous three seasons, receiving American League MVP votes in each of the last two years.

This season, the 29-year-old is hitting .263/.290/.479 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles and 44 RBI in 58 games.

While losing a player of Gregorius' caliber may be a big blow to many teams, the Yankees are one of the few clubs that are built to overcome an injury to a key contributor—as they have shown early and often this season. Look for Gleyber Torres to shift back over to shortstop in the meantime.