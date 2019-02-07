Twitter Has Already Decided Who'll Win LeBron vs. Giannis 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

While basketball fans spent the first part of the day monitoring the trade deadline, Thursday night featured the first-ever airing of the NBA All-Star Game draft.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo served as the captains of the draft after winning the fan vote for their respective conferences. As a result of James piling up the most votes overall, the reigning All-Star Game MVP held the first overall pick.

The rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis were announced on Thursday night, and Twitter of course had plenty of thoughts on how the draft played out.

Team LeBron

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers*

Team Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder*

*Denotes trade

In honor of the trade deadline, the 2019 All-Star Game featured the first-of-its-kind swap, with James proposing a Russell Westbrook-for-Ben Simmons trade. That led to a bit of an awkward moment on Twitter:

James got one of his buddies while setting the stage for some drama in the Team Giannis locker room, as Westbrook and Team Giannis teammate Joel Embiid have had quite the feud the past few seasons.

Embiid shared his thoughts on Twitter:

In other words, stay tuned.

James earned plenty of praise for the way he assembled his roster:

Some couldn't help but appreciate the fact that the exhibition will feature a LeBron-Kyrie reunion:

And of course, there were those who wonder if James was using this opportunity as a potential recruiting tactic:

That's barely mentioning James' pick of Anthony Davis, who was reportedly a Lakers target prior to the deadline.

Regardless, the first-ever airing of the draft made for entertaining television:

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.