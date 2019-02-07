Avery Bradley Reportedly Traded to Grizzlies for Garrett Temple, JaMychal Green

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Avery Bradley to the Memphis Grizzlies for Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley is averaging 8.2 points and shooting 33.7 percent from three-point range this season. The move comes a day after Los Angeles acquired Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Philadelphia 76ers for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott.

