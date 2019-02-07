Avery Bradley Reportedly Traded to Grizzlies for Garrett Temple, JaMychal Green

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Avery Bradley #11 of the LA Clippers reacts against the Sacramento Kings on January 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Avery Bradley to the Memphis Grizzlies for Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley is averaging 8.2 points and shooting 33.7 percent from three-point range this season. The move comes a day after Los Angeles acquired Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Philadelphia 76ers for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

