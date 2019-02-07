Report: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin in 3rd Trade This Week; Will Be Cut by Pacers

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV are on the move for the third time this week.

The Houston Rockets sent the duo to the Indiana Pacers along with a second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pacers will subsequently waive Stauskas and Baldwin.

Stauskas and Baldwin began their week as members of the Portland Trail Blazers. They were first rerouted to Cleveland in a deal that sent Rodney Hood to Portland, and the Cavaliers moved them to Houston on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal.

Trading Stauskas and Baldwin will put the Rockets under the luxury tax. It's possible the Rockets go back over the tax if an attractive buyout candidate surfaces, but the team could duck it altogether by playing the 10-day contract game to fill their roster spots. Houston currently stands at 12 players; the team will have to sign at least one more player to meet the NBA's minimum roster requirements.

Stauskas, 25, averaged 6.1 points and 1.8 rebounds on 41.9 percent shooting with the Blazers this season. The 2014 first-round pick previously played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before coming to Portland.

Baldwin, 22, has not panned out since the Grizzlies took him No. 17 overall in 2016. He lasted one season in Memphis before spending the last year-and-a-half with Portland. The 6'4" guard has made only 56 NBA appearances.

The Pacers essentially made this move to add a free second-round pick at the cost of getting the Rockets under the tax. This is one of those NBA financial minutiae deals where there is absolutely no basketball takeaway.

We just hope Stauskas and Baldwin racked up the frequent flyer miles in their wild week.