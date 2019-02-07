76ers Trade Rumors: James Ennis Acquired from Rockets for 2021 Draft-Pick Swap

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA -FEBRUARY 6: James Ennis III #8 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kingson February 6, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to make moves before the trade deadline, reportedly acquiring James Ennis on Thursday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Sixers will receive Ennis from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the right to swap 2021 second-round draft picks.

The Sixers have already made two big trade acquisitions this season. They added Jimmy Butler in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, and following Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors, the 76ers announced they received Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers. 

With Philadelphia's heavy lifting likely done before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline done, Ennis gives the team more depth heading into the season's final stretch. The 28-year-old is a solid role player on the wing averaging 7.4 points and shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range in 39 games this season. 

The Rockets were able to clear a small amount of money by dealing Ennis. He's making $1.6 million this season and has a $1.845 million player option for 2019-20.  

Related

    Report: Lakers-Pels AD Talks 'Dormant'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers-Pels AD Talks 'Dormant'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar: Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron

    He also said Magic is 'just a face' and LeBron won't win a title without Zo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar: Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Thoughts on the Tobias Harris Trade

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Thoughts on the Tobias Harris Trade

    Liberty Ballers
    via Liberty Ballers

    BS Meter on Latest Trade Deadline Rumors

    Everything you need to know before today's 3pm ET deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BS Meter on Latest Trade Deadline Rumors

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report