76ers Trade Rumors: James Ennis Acquired from Rockets for 2021 Draft-Pick Swap

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to make moves before the trade deadline, reportedly acquiring James Ennis on Thursday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Sixers will receive Ennis from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the right to swap 2021 second-round draft picks.

The Sixers have already made two big trade acquisitions this season. They added Jimmy Butler in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, and following Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors, the 76ers announced they received Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Philadelphia's heavy lifting likely done before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline done, Ennis gives the team more depth heading into the season's final stretch. The 28-year-old is a solid role player on the wing averaging 7.4 points and shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range in 39 games this season.

The Rockets were able to clear a small amount of money by dealing Ennis. He's making $1.6 million this season and has a $1.845 million player option for 2019-20.