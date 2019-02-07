Stephen Curry Talks Kevin Durant's Frustration with Media, Free-Agency Rumors

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry spoke in support of teammate Kevin Durant on Wednesday after KD spoke out against the media.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry sympathized with Durant's frustration regarding how he has been covered with free agency approaching:

"Honestly, I think it's him not being able to control his own voice. He's focused on basketball, and that's what he should do. We want to see that KD every day. What he can't control is BS that happens in the media or people making the decision for him or all this other stuff.

"In terms of him just playing basketball, focusing on what happens out there on the 94 feet, being there for us as teammates, and us being there for him, that's what he can control. And I think he's doing a great job of that.

"All that other stuff, I wouldn't call it a distraction, but from his standpoint, frustrating. The way he plays basketball and the way he is as a teammate and all that type of stuff, that's all we're worried about, and I think he's doing a great job of that."

Slater tweeted the following video of Durant's tense exchange with the media after Wednesday's 141-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs:

When asked about his recent lack of communication with the media, Durant said he doesn't trust those in the media because of the manner in which he has been covered and linked to the New York Knicks in free agency.

KD can become a free agent at the end of the season, and since he hasn't publicly committed to the Warriors beyond the current campaign, there has been no shortage of chatter regarding his status.

New York has been a long-discussed potential destination for Durant, and when the Knicks recently traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks to clear room for two max contracts, the speculation surrounding a Knicks-Durant partnership reached another level.

Based on Wednesday's comments, however, Durant has no interest in discussing anything other than the current task at hand:

"Now y'all piling on me because I don't want to talk to y'all about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don't know who traded Porzingis. That got nothing to do with me. I'm trying to play basketball.

"Y'all come in here every day, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches, rile up the fans about it. Let us play basketball. That's all I'm saying. Now when I don't want to talk to y'all, it's a problem with me.

"C'mon man. Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you, grow up. C'mon bro. I come in here and go to work every day. I don't cause no problems. I play the right way. Well, I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What's the problem? What am I doing to y'all?"

Amid all that, Durant and the Warriors are on an impressive roll with 13 wins in their past 14 games that has given them a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.

Golden State only needed Durant to play 29 minutes Wednesday, but the two-time reigning Finals MVP came through with 23 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals.