Lakers Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2019 Deadline Day

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have made no secret of their desire to complete a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for superstar big man Anthony Davis.

The Lakers would clearly like to give LeBron James a running mate who could give the team a huge boost, and team executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are determined to return the franchise to contending status so the Lakers can return to glory.

But after the Lakers made an offer and the Pelicans made a counteroffer, the Lakers came back with a second offer that included forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, guard Lonzo Ball, two first-round picks, and absorbing $12.7 million remaining on Solomon Hill's contract for the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers have not heard anything from New Orleans general manager Dell Demps since making the second offer, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Much of the reaction has been that the lack of conversation means that a deal between the Lakers and the Pelicans is not going to happen. But with a 3 p.m. deadline Thursday, things could change suddenly and without warning. All it takes is a phone call from Demps to his Lakers counterparts to get the ball rolling.

The Lakers may not want to sweeten the deal, but the last thing they want is to see the Pelicans hold off on a trade prior to the deadline and then move him in the offseason to a rival like the Boston Celtics. Boston is not likely to make any move for Davis until the offseason.

However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested in a discussion with Rachel Nichols that the Pelicans are playing with the Lakers and trying to sabotage them because they view the situation as tampering.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 points per game.

There are other deals that the Lakers could make, but not on the scale of a trade for Davis.

The Lakers had been talking to the Chicago Bulls about acquiring Jabari Parker. However, the Bulls traded Parker Wednesday night to the Washington Wizards as part of a package for Otto Porter Jr.

The Wizards are in a sell mode following the ruptured Achilles tendon suffered by John Wall. The slip-and-fall injury is likely to keep Wall out 12 months or longer.

But with the Wizards in a sell mode, the Lakers might still want to pursue Parker because he is a potentially potent scorer. Parker is averaging 14.3 points per game and shooting 47.4 percent from the field.

The Lakers may also take a run at Trevor Ariza of the Wizards. Ramona Shelburne tweeted that the Lakers liked Ariza earlier in the week, but Wojnarowski tweeted Wednesday night that Ariza is interested in staying with the Wizards and that the team's trades could create the financial flexibility to sign him to a new deal.