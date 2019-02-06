Kevin Durant 'Just Doesn't Feel Like Talking Right Now,' Steve Kerr Says

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has not spoken to the media for nine days, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

On Wednesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the silence, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

As Kerr noted, things are going well for Golden State, which has won 12 of its last 13 to move to 37-15 and first in the Western Conference. Durant was named to his 10th All-Star team and has posted 27.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season.

But as Kerr said in December, the Warriors are "maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league." The NBA receives more media attention than it ever has with nonstop coverage on social media and sports television, and the Warriors have won three championships in four years.

Naturally, the stars will get a lot of press. The Warriors aren't a team of robots, so that scrutiny naturally could take a toll.

While Durant is enjoying another successful season, he's found himself in the news. Of note, an on-court argument with Warriors forward Draymond Green in November spilled into the locker room.

Green eventually got suspended for one game, and the spotlight surrounding the event and the impact on the team stretched, to the point where Durant asked if the questions would last the entire year.

Now, the rumors are growing regarding Durant's impending summer free agency. A rival executive told Howard Beck of Bleacher Report that the New York Knicks' trade of Kristaps Porzingis, which freed up millions in cap space, "means they're pretty sure they're getting KD."

Durant and the Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday before a road game Friday against the Phoenix Suns.