NBA All-Star Draft 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Mock Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NBA's All-Star Weekend is far more a spectacle than it is a serious competition of top players.

Often, events like the celebrity game and the dunk contest are more exciting than the All-Star Game itself. Last year, though, the NBA decided to make things a little more interesting by allowing team captains to pick their rosters playground-style.

This led to some fun goings-on like a reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and a pairing of Steph Curry and James Harden. The game itself ended up being a little more interesting, though fans probably would have liked to see the actual selection process.

"This thing should have been televised," James said at the time, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "We didn't think this out all the way through."

Well, when a king wants something, he usually gets it. James has again been named a team captain alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the two will pick their respective teams live on television. Hopefully, the reactions will make for some rather entertaining content.

If you're a diehard NBA fan, you'll want to be sure to catch the draft as it happens. Well, here's everything you need to know about the 2019 NBA All-Star draft along with some predictions.

2019 NBA All-Star Draft

When: Thursday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com

Captains: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Format

James and Antetokounmpo will each get 12 selections. They will first pick four players from the starters pool and then eight from the reserves pool. James will get the first pick of the starters while Antetokounmpo will pick first from the reserves.

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are special roster additions to the all-star draft and make up a third round, of which James will have first pick.

Neither captain needs to pick from his own conference. The draft will be wide open, so this will be about selecting the players who can best perform together.

Antetokounmpo already appears to have his top choice in mind.

"I might pick Steph because he picked me first last year, so I have to return the favor," Antetokounmpo said, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.com. "After that, I think it is going to be random."

Some fans may hope Antetokounmpo doesn't get a chance to get Curry because that would likely mean he and James are playing together.

Draft Pools

West Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

West Reserves

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

East Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

East Reserves

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Mock Draft

Team James: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Team Antetokounmpo: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Team James: Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Team Antetokounmpo: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Team James: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Team Antetokounmpo: James Harden, Houston Rockets

Team James: Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Antetokounmpo: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Team Antetokounmpo: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Team James: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder



Team Antetokounmpo: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors



Team James: D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets



Team Antetokounmpo: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers



Team James: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolvess



Team Antetokounmpo: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards



Team James: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers



Team Antetokounmpo: LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs



Team James: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets



Team Antetokounmpo: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors



Team James: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks



Team Antetokounmpo: Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic



Team James: Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Team James: Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat



Team Antetokounmpo: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Starter Round

Would it be a bit odd to see James and Kevin Durant on the same team? Possibly, especially since Durant has made it clear he doesn't like being considered the second-best player in the league.

Still, it's something plenty of fans would love to see, and James is as much a showman and an entertainer as he is an elite player. It's a move that would ensure there remains plenty of buzz surrounding All-Star Weekend.

The pairing could make for some captivating storylines, especially if Durant views being James' No. 1 pick as still being No. 2.

Reserves Round

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis might be the most interesting player in the NBA right now. This is partially because of his status as a six-time All-Star and partially because he has made it clear that he doesn't want to sign a long-term deal in New Orleans.

The trade buzz surrounding Davis is palpable.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are the two teams Davis would prefer to be with long term. Would it be fun to see Davis playing with potential future teammate James? Sure, but don't expect to see it happen.

By partnering Davis with the likes of Stephen Curry, James Harden and himself, Antetokounmpo would ensure that his squad is a true All-Star unit.

Special Additions

James and Dwyane Wade won two titles together as members of the Miami Heat, and the two remain close friends. James also has the first pick between Wade and longtime Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki in the final round.

Not only would it be odd to see James pass on his former teammate, it would make Wade less than happy.

"He better pick me," Wade said, per AP basketball writer Tim Reynolds. "I'm not even going to play, he better pick me."