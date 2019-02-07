NBA All-Star Draft 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Mock Draft

NBA All-Star Draft 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Mock DraftFebruary 7, 2019
The NBA's All-Star Weekend is far more a spectacle than it is a serious competition of top players.
Often, events like the celebrity game and the dunk contest are more exciting than the All-Star Game itself. Last year, though, the NBA decided to make things a little more interesting by allowing team captains to pick their rosters playground-style.
This led to some fun goings-on like a reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and a pairing of Steph Curry and James Harden. The game itself ended up being a little more interesting, though fans probably would have liked to see the actual selection process.
"This thing should have been televised," James said at the time, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "We didn't think this out all the way through."
Well, when a king wants something, he usually gets it. James has again been named a team captain alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the two will pick their respective teams live on television. Hopefully, the reactions will make for some rather entertaining content.
If you're a diehard NBA fan, you'll want to be sure to catch the draft as it happens. Well, here's everything you need to know about the 2019 NBA All-Star draft along with some predictions.
2019 NBA All-Star Draft
When: Thursday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com
Captains: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Format
James and Antetokounmpo will each get 12 selections. They will first pick four players from the starters pool and then eight from the reserves pool. James will get the first pick of the starters while Antetokounmpo will pick first from the reserves.
Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are special roster additions to the all-star draft and make up a third round, of which James will have first pick.
Neither captain needs to pick from his own conference. The draft will be wide open, so this will be about selecting the players who can best perform together.
Antetokounmpo already appears to have his top choice in mind.
"I might pick Steph because he picked me first last year, so I have to return the favor," Antetokounmpo said, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.com. "After that, I think it is going to be random."
Some fans may hope Antetokounmpo doesn't get a chance to get Curry because that would likely mean he and James are playing together.
Draft Pools
West Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets
West Reserves
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
East Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
East Reserves
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Mock Draft
Team James: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Team Antetokounmpo: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Team James: Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
Team Antetokounmpo: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors
Team James: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Team Antetokounmpo: James Harden, Houston Rockets
Team James: Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Antetokounmpo: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Team Antetokounmpo: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Team James: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Antetokounmpo: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Team James: D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Team Antetokounmpo: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Team James: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolvess
Team Antetokounmpo: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Team James: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Team Antetokounmpo: LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
Team James: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Team Antetokounmpo: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Team James: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Team Antetokounmpo: Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Team James: Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
Team James: Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
Team Antetokounmpo: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
Starter Round
Would it be a bit odd to see James and Kevin Durant on the same team? Possibly, especially since Durant has made it clear he doesn't like being considered the second-best player in the league.
Still, it's something plenty of fans would love to see, and James is as much a showman and an entertainer as he is an elite player. It's a move that would ensure there remains plenty of buzz surrounding All-Star Weekend.
The pairing could make for some captivating storylines, especially if Durant views being James' No. 1 pick as still being No. 2.
Reserves Round
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis might be the most interesting player in the NBA right now. This is partially because of his status as a six-time All-Star and partially because he has made it clear that he doesn't want to sign a long-term deal in New Orleans.
The trade buzz surrounding Davis is palpable.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are the two teams Davis would prefer to be with long term. Would it be fun to see Davis playing with potential future teammate James? Sure, but don't expect to see it happen.
By partnering Davis with the likes of Stephen Curry, James Harden and himself, Antetokounmpo would ensure that his squad is a true All-Star unit.
Special Additions
James and Dwyane Wade won two titles together as members of the Miami Heat, and the two remain close friends. James also has the first pick between Wade and longtime Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki in the final round.
Not only would it be odd to see James pass on his former teammate, it would make Wade less than happy.
"He better pick me," Wade said, per AP basketball writer Tim Reynolds. "I'm not even going to play, he better pick me."
