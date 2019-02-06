Report: Kevin Durant Thought He'd Be Seen as Better Than LeBron After '17 Finals

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at ORACLE Arena on February 2, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Kevin Durant apparently wants to be seen as the best player in the world. The public's unwillingness to see him as such is reportedly among the reasons Durant could leave the Golden State Warriors this summer.

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic reported Durant "believed" defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals would have allowed him to usurp James as the de facto best player in basketball. 

Of course, that did not happen. James put together a Herculean effort in defeat, becoming the first player to average a triple-double in an NBA Finals. And while Durant won the Finals MVP honors, most viewed James as the best player in the series. 

Durant won his second Finals MVP against James' Cavaliers last season, but again no changing of the guard happened.

    

