Anthony Davis Won't Play Until After Trade Deadline Despite Being Available

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 30: Injured Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at the Smoothie King Center on January 30, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Anthony Davis is healthy enough to play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, but New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said the center won't play until after Thursday's trade deadline, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times

He has been out since mid-January with a finger sprain and was previously listed as questionable for Wednesday.

Davis has been on the trade block for more than a week after the player notified the Pelicans he wouldn't sign an extension with them. 

The Los Angeles Lakers have been seen as the most likely destination for the six-time All-Star, although Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported the team dropped out of negotiations Tuesday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Davis would agree to sign an extension with the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks, which keeps plenty of options open for New Orleans to make a deal.

A contending team could also try to swing a deal even if they lose him to free agency in 2020.

Considering the Pelicans' options and that they are unlikely to reach the playoffs after a 23-31 start, keeping Davis out one more game seems like a smart move to avoid injury.

On the other hand, any interested parties should be happy to know the center is healthy enough to compete as soon as he is dealt.

