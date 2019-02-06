Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Anthony Davis, Jabari Parker, Trevor Ariza

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's shaping up to be a busy trade deadline for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team's pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been the dominant storyline, but it's far from the only noise on the rumor mill.

With a 27-27 record, the Lakers currently sit 10th in the Western Conference standings, so they'll no doubt be looking for ways to improve the roster outside of adding Davis.

Ahead is a look at the latest buzz surrounding the team:

Lakers Waiting on Counter-Offer in Anthony Davis Talks

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Lakers have been the most prominent suitor in trade talks for Davis, but it sounds like they've made their final offer, at least until the Pelicans counter.

It makes perfect sense that they would want to avoid bidding against themselves.

The team's most recent reported offer came on Monday night, with Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times providing the details.

The Lakers agreed to send their entire young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac to the Pelicans, as well as veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the two people said.

The Lakers’ final offer did include two first-round draft picks, they said. Los Angeles also offered to give New Orleans the salary-cap relief it wanted by acquiring Solomon Hill, who has another year left on his contract after this season for $12.7 million.

At this point, it's looking more and more like a Davis trade won't happen until the offseason, at which point the Lakers figure to be bidding against an asset-laden Boston Celtics team, among others.

Is a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope-for-Jabari Parker Swap in the Works?

Harry How/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls will take whatever they can get for Jabari Parker to unload what's left of his $20 million contract and avoid a buyout.

That salary makes him a tricky player to move, but the Lakers are one team that appears to be showing legitimate interest in a deal centered around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported (via Hoops Hype):

"[KCP] is available and has been floated out there for some spots. One place that they have talked to, now I’m not saying this deal is going to get done, but one place they have talked to is Chicago for Jabari Parker. And the thing about this is Caldwell-Pope has to approve of a trade… I’m not sure that’s going to get done, but that’s been discussed. The Bulls really like Caldwell-Pope… Parker could be a Laker within the next few days. Jabari is a polarizing player, but he might be interesting on the Lakers."

Caldwell-Pope, 25, is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists while playing 23.9 minutes per game in his second year with the Lakers. He signed a one-year, $12 million contract during the offseason, so moving him would help fit Parker's salary into the payroll.

Parker, 23, is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, though he's played in just 39 games for the Bulls after falling out of the regular rotation. He's played in just 10 of the team's last 24 games, averaging 17.0 minutes and 11.4 points during that span.

For the Lakers, Parker could be a source of scoring off the bench, though his disregard for the defensive end limits his value.

For the Bulls, it's a chance to save some money, and if they like what they see from Caldwell-Pope, they could explore bringing him back during the offseason.

Lakers "Have a Fondness" for Trevor Ariza

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Trevor Ariza is a seasoned veteran who has reached the postseason nine times in his 15-year career, including each of the past five seasons.

In fact, he won a ring with the Lakers during the 2008-09 season.

The 33-year-old has already been traded once this season, going from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 17 in exchange for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers.

He's averaging 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 23 games since the trade, and with the Wizards quickly falling out of contention and Ariza on an expiring one-year, $15 million contract, he's a prime candidate to be traded again.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Lakers are interested.

He's definitely a secondary target to watch leading up to the trade deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

