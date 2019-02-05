Knicks Rumors: NYK Hasn't Discussed Anthony Davis Trade Since Porzingis Deal

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New York Knicks already made waves when they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, but don't expect them to turn heads again with a trade for Anthony Davis.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Knicks are on a list with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers of teams Davis would be willing to sign a long-term contract extension with should he be traded there, but New York hasn't discussed a move with the New Orleans Pelicans since it moved Porzingis.

Wojnarowski noted the Pelicans already rejected an offer from the Knicks that included Porzingis prior to the Mavericks trade.

The report also noted the Lakers offered a trade package to the Pelicans that features Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, two first-round picks and the willingness to take on Solomon Hill's contract.

While some may see a trade to the Lakers as an inevitability, especially with Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul representing both Davis and LeBron James, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the Purple and Gold have seen conversations as "one-sided." She said they are "growing increasingly pessimistic" New Orleans will deal Davis to them.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans echoed that sentiment when he reported the Pelicans haven't taken a Lakers offer and believe they can land Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum in a potential trade this coming offseason.

Boston cannot trade for Davis until the offseason since both he and Kyrie Irving—who can become a free agent this offseason—are under the designated rookie extension provision.

As for the Knicks, Porzingis figured to be a centerpiece of any trade for Davis, seeing how he's a 23-year-old potential franchise player who could have been the focal point of a New Orleans rebuild.

However, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com noted sources told Shelburne the Pelicans were hesitant to trade for Porzingis because they weren't sure if he would re-sign in New Orleans. He can become a restricted free agent after this season.

The Knicks could become involved again in Davis discussions if the Pelicans wait until the offseason, especially if they have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft at their disposal. They boast the league's worst record at 10-42, and Tankathon gives them a 14 percent chance at the top pick.