Lakers Rumors: Top Trade Gossip Approaching 2019 NBA Deadline

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are going all-in in their pursuit for a trade that nets them Anthony Davis.

But they may need to up the ante as the NBA trade deadline, which is Thursday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET, fastly approaches.

While L.A. is trying to beat the clock, the New Orleans Pelicans would rather the deadline pass having not traded away their franchise player.

According the ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans want to be "overcompensated" in any potential deal with the Lakers for their superstar big man.

"Pels are waiting on Lakers to overwhelm them w/ an historic haul of picks," tweeted Wojnarowski. "To Nola, that means Lakers offering 4 first-round and second-round picks as part of a Davis package. Pels want to be compensated - perhaps even overcompensated - to even consider a deal with LA now."

That means NOLA is likely not considering the L.A.'s latest offer.

The Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner reports that the Lakers added the prospect of taking on Solomon Hill's contract as a cherry on top of their proposed deal including Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks.

Hill is owed $12.7 million this season and $13.2 million next season, but Turner's sources suggest that L.A. will likely use the stretch provision on his 2019-20 salary during the summer.

Turner further revealed that Magic Johnson and Dell Demps spoke twice on Monday, but according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, those conversations were one-sided and the Pelicans haven't made any proposals or counter proposals.

NOLA is likely weighing all of its options, now that an updated list of teams that Davis would stay with long term has emerged.

While the Lakers remain Davis' top choice, he is also willing to sign an extension if traded to the Milwaukee Bucks or the Los Angeles Clippers, but according to Wojnarowski, none of those teams have made any offers for the five-time All-Star.

Noticeably absent from the list is the New York Knicks.

Davis had interest in the Knicks, but the Pels were not interested in their offer, which was centered around Kristaps Porzingus.

Porzingus is gone in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, to New York is likely out of the Davis sweepstakes.

Another team missing from the list is the Boston Celtics.

More than any other team, the Celtics have the best pieces to offer in a trade for Davis, but can't make any inroads until July 1 because of the collective bargaining agreement.

Even if they could made a deal before the deadline, it would likely be a one-year rental because Davis isn't interested in staying in Boston long term.

Davis hasn't come out and voiced any displeasure with the Celtics, but his father, Anthony Davis Sr., has.

"I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas," Davis Sr. told ESPN's Shelburne last week, referring to the deal where Thomas was traded for Kyrie Irving while recovering from a hip injury. "No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him."

Davis' father made sure to point out that his take on Boston was just his opinion, but his statement against the Celtics doesn't help matters.

Additionally, Danny Ainge's comments about LeBron James "taking the Donald Trump approach" may have ruined the team's chances of landing Davis.

To put it mildly, James has a contentious relationship with the current President of the United States, so Ainge's comparison did not sit well with the four-time MVP.

James and Davis share the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and the latter's resistance to join Boston may be James' way of sticking it to Ainge, according to ESPN The Jump's Amin Elhassan.

All things considered, Ainge is undeterred.

Wojnarowski reports that he has "encouraged" the Pels to wait until the summer to make a Davis deal. Ainge wants to pair Davis and good friend Kyrie Irving and plans to pursue that vision despite Davis' objections.

Whether NOLA trades Davis to the Lakers or not, all eyes will be cued on both teams up to and beyond the trade deadline.

Davis asked the Pelicans for a trade last week.

He is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

He has a full season left on his contract with NOLA and can become a free agent in the summer of 2020.

LaVar Ball Wants Lonzo in Phoenix

Tim Warner/Getty Images

With all of the Anthony Davis trade talk involving the Lakers, it was surprising that the team's biggest voice outside of the organization hadn't spoken up.

That changed on Monday.

Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, wasn't happy about his son's inclusion in a potential deal for Davis, but if he was moved, he didn't want him sent to the Pelicans.

"We want to be in L.A.," Ball told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "But if he's traded, I don't want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence."

While the elder Ball is known for his hubris and bluster, he may be on to something with the Lonzo to the Suns idea.

Phoenix has been in search of a capable point guard to pair with their burgeoning star Devin Booker and they could use a pass-first playmaker like Ball.

With players like Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Jackson and rookie Deandre Ayton, the former No. 2 overall pick could flourish as a key member of their young core.

Ball is currently recovering from a sprained ankle, but is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

Lakers Interested in Jabari Parker?

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Lakers are understandably focused on acquiring Anthony Davis via trade, but they have other players in their sights, too.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, they have interest in Jabari Parker. They have proposed a package that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Chicago Bulls are eager to unload Parker, who has been taken out of the rotation in favor of the team’s plans to develop young players like Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr.

The only hiccup is that Caldwell-Pope would have to approve of the trade, which may prove difficult.

What could sell him on the idea is that the Bulls hold him in high regard and he may receive significant playing time.

As for Parker, Chicago is at the point where they want to avoid buying out his $20 million contract and will almost take “anything they can get” for the former Duke standout.

"His resume from his prep days, and even at Duke, should've gotten him into a different status and tier," a league executive told Bleacher Report's Ken Berger last month. "But we're five years and two major surgeries away from that. Things just haven't clicked."

Parker is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds this season.