Patriots' Tom Brady Passes Peyton Manning as Oldest QB to Ever Win a Super Bowl

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Another Super Bowl, another record-setting night for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

With a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Brady (41 years, six months) became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history, per Action Network's Darren Rovell. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (39 years, 10 months, 14 days) previously held the record after winning Super Bowl 50 back in 2016.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

