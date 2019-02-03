Patriots' Tom Brady Passes Peyton Manning as Oldest QB to Ever Win a Super Bowl

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Another Super Bowl, another record-setting night for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

With a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Brady (41 years, six months) became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history, per Action Network's Darren Rovell. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (39 years, 10 months, 14 days) previously held the record after winning Super Bowl 50 back in 2016.

