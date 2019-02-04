BS Meter on Latest 2019 NBA Trade Deadline RumorsFebruary 4, 2019
BS Meter on Latest 2019 NBA Trade Deadline Rumors
Over the last few years, the NBA's rumor mill has seemingly churned nonstop. But in January and February, it always finds another gear.
This year is no different.
In the past few weeks, Anthony Davis, Thon Maker and Enes Kanter (among others) have requested trades. Kyrie Irving is suddenly being noncommittal about his future with the Boston Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony, Rodney Hood and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have already been traded.
With Thursday's trade deadline rapidly approaching, expect the volume of rumors to pick up even more.
Who will get moved? Which rumors are B.S.? Which teams are buyers and sellers?
As rumors percolate throughout the week, be sure to follow along for answers to those questions and more.
Anthony Davis to the Lakers
If you sort every NBA player by the average of their ranks in five catch-all metrics (ESPN's Real Plus-Minus, Jacob Goldstein's Player Impact Plus-Minus, Box Plus-Minus, Win Shares per 48 Minutes and Game Score per 36 Minutes), Anthony Davis trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In other words, he's absurdly good. And players of his caliber rarely hit the trade market.
As such, the New Orleans Pelicans are likely drawing interest for the All-Star big man from all over the NBA. But the Los Angeles Lakers' interest is drawing the most attention, and it isn't hard to see why.
LeBron James has garnered as much media attention as any NBA player over the last two decades, and pairing him with Davis would instantly make the Lakers a title threat. He'd arguably be the best teammate LeBron's ever had, with all due respect to Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving.
However, it's unclear whether the Lakers can make the best offer. Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times recently explained where the two sides are right now:
"With the NBA's trade deadline approaching, the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have yet to discuss the offers the Lakers made for six-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis, but that conversation is expected to take place next week.
"The Pelicans are considering making a counter offer that would ask for two first-round picks and add a Pelicans player to the deal, according to people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
"The Lakers sent five offers to the Pelicans on Wednesday. One of the options offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick, multiple sources said.
"The Pelicans have not responded to the Lakers' initial offers."
Even if the Pelicans insist on three or four members of the Lakers' young core and two first-round picks, L.A. should jump on the opportunity to add Davis.
Playing hardball in this situation doesn't behoove the Lakers. The Pelicans have serious incentive to table Davis trade talks until this summer, when the Boston Celtics can join the fray and they know who has the No. 1 pick.
Yes, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma all have plenty of untapped potential. Yes, the draft can be tantalizing, and plenty of teams have been burned by giving up multiple first-rounders. But what are the odds any of those five players or picks become someone with AD's generational talent?
B.S. Meter: Low (in the sense that the Lakers want Davis, but high in the sense that they get him this week)
Mike Conley to the Jazz?
After losing All-Star Gordon Hayward to the Boston Celtics as a free agent in the summer of 2017, the Utah Jazz were one of last season's feel-good stories.
Donovan Mitchell was better than expected out of the gate, Rudy Gobert won Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jazz knocked Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder out in the first round of the playoffs.
This season, that same Utah squad has stalled. The schedule was tough to start the year, and the Jazz have been better as of late, but a 15-18 record against .500-plus teams suggests they may need a jolt.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley might be the one to provide it, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.
"The Utah Jazz have made an offer to the Memphis Grizzlies involving Ricky Rubio and a 2019 first-round pick for point guard Mike Conley... The Grizzlies didn't immediately accept the offer, though considered it in the context of other pitches that they've been getting for Conley from other teams around the league. Memphis says it has received offers including better first-round picks than the Jazz's—currently slated to be the No. 19 pick—from teams around the league. One team reportedly also interested in Conley is the Detroit Pistons, sources said."
To make the money work, the Jazz would have to include other players (possibly Derrick Favors or Dante Exum). And to beat other teams' offers, Utah might need to sweeten the pot with another pick or two.
But the Jazz need that jolt, and they need to mobilize their assets and cap flexibility at some point. A starting lineup of Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder and Gobert would make Utah far more dangerous in the playoffs.
B.S. Meter: Low
Jeremy Lin to the Kings?
The Sacramento Kings have been a League Pass darling this season. De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III are among the NBA's most exciting young cores. The Kings are second in the league in pace. And at 27-25, they're above .500 in February for the first time since 2005-06.
However, some of the luster has worn off in recent weeks, as they've lost games to the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets. According to FiveThirtyEight, their chances to make the playoffs are down to 5 percent.
To get into the postseason for the first time since 2006, they need to bring in some help. And according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Atlanta Hawks backup point guard Jeremy Lin may be the one to provide it.
"A league source tells me the @ATLHawks' primary objective ahead of the #NBA trade deadline is to 'stay young' and 'keep the books clean.' The Hawks remain an attractive trading partner for the @SacramentoKings, who have reportedly shown interest in backup point guard Jeremy Lin."
Atlanta is still in the asset-accumulation phase of its rebuild, according to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and plenty of teams in need of depth should be interested in Lin.
Sacramento having interest in Lin shouldn't be surprising, but it's tough to predict that he'll end up there.
B.S. Meter: Medium
John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. Staying Put?
Given the talent at the top of their roster, the Washington Wizards' 22-30 start to the season is a disappointment. And the team being minus-3.1 points per 100 possessions (34th percentile) with John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. on the floor, according to Cleaning the Glass, is a major concern moving forward.
Just don't tell that to Wizards owner Ted Leonsis.
"We're not trading any of those players," Leonsis said of Wall, Beal and Porter, according to Noah Frank of WTOP in Washington, DC.
General manager Ernie Grunfeld may have other plans in mind. And while Leonsis needs to sign off any deals, a hefty enough offer may be able to influence the head honcho.
Even if Washington wanted to trade Wall, finding a team willing to take on the four years and nearly $170 million he's owed would be a tall task. Over the last two seasons, Wall is 101st in Box Plus-Minus among players with at least 1,000 minutes, according to Basketball Reference.
The Wizards not wanting to trade Beal is more believable. He's averaging 25.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds per 36 minutes when Wall isn't on the floor, according to NBA.com, and he looks more like the franchise's No. 1 than ever before.
Porter is where the B.S. Meter really starts to perk up, though.
Like Wall, Porter's contract is onerous. It isn't as bad as Wall's $170 million (including a $46.9 million player option in the last year), but Porter is owed $55.7 million over the next two seasons.
Some teams may be willing to pick up that tab. The Kings have reportedly shown interest, according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, as have the Jazz, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.
Expect Porter's name to come up again before Thursday's deadline.
B.S. Meter: Medium
Nikola Mirotic to the Sixers?
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers surged to 52 wins and a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference after adding Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova off the buyout market.
Neither came back for 2018-19, and Philly lost even more depth early this season when it traded Dario Saric and Robert Covington for Jimmy Butler.
A shot at a star like Butler is generally worth taking, but the 76ers need to rebalance their roster in the wake of that move. Adding a stretch 4 who could replicate what Ilyasova and Saric gave them last season would go a long way toward accomplishing that.
With Davis having requested a trade, New Orleans may become one of the league's biggest sellers this week. If that happens, keep an eye on Nikola Mirotic, according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News.
"According to a league source, one team that has expressed interest in Mirotic is the Sixers, who have been eager to land a stretch 4 after having traded away Dario Saric in the Jimmy Butler package. New Orleans is seeking a first-round pick, and the Sixers have all their own first-rounders and a Miami first-rounder in 2021, plus an enormous stash of second-rounders: three (including Chicago’s) this year, three (including New York's or Brooklyn's) next year and four in 2021."
It'll be tough for any team to top Philly's treasure trove of picks in any bidding war for a player like Mirotic. And he seems tailor-made to fill the Saric role.
B.S. Meter: Low