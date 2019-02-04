BS Meter on Latest 2019 NBA Trade Deadline Rumors

0 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Over the last few years, the NBA's rumor mill has seemingly churned nonstop. But in January and February, it always finds another gear.

This year is no different.

In the past few weeks, Anthony Davis, Thon Maker and Enes Kanter (among others) have requested trades. Kyrie Irving is suddenly being noncommittal about his future with the Boston Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony, Rodney Hood and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have already been traded.

With Thursday's trade deadline rapidly approaching, expect the volume of rumors to pick up even more.

Who will get moved? Which rumors are B.S.? Which teams are buyers and sellers?

As rumors percolate throughout the week, be sure to follow along for answers to those questions and more.