Watch Luka Doncic Appear to Find Out About All-Star Snub Before Pistons Game

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 1, 2019

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass as New York Knicks Tim Hardaway Jr. defends him during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Rookie Luka Doncic is averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for a Dallas Mavericks team that will match last season's win total of 24 with just one more victory. 

However, those accolades weren't enough for the NBA's head coaches to place Doncic on the All-Star reserve roster, which was revealed on Thursday.

The cameras appeared to catch Doncic's reaction upon hearing that he did not make it:

Doncic, who is sitting his team's Thursday game with the Detroit Pistons due to left ankle soreness, faced stiff competition to be the first rookie All-Star since Blake Griffin represented the Los Angeles Clippers in 2010.

Impressively, the 19-year-old did finish eighth in player voting for Western Conference frontcourt players, which placed him ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Towns is an All-Star this season, and Green has made the game three times.

Given how well Doncic has played this season, chances are we'll be seeing him making All-Star games on an annual basis fairly soon.

