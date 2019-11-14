Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree to Non-Guaranteed Contract

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony reportedly agreed to terms on a new deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news. The deal is non-guaranteed.

The Chicago Bulls acquired Anthony from the Houston Rockets in January, but it was clear the Windy City was only a stopgap before the rebuilding Bulls either traded him or waived him outright. Chicago waived him on Feb. 1.

Despite the long layoff, Portland can use the firepower Anthony potentially offers more than most.

It has been one of the league’s most disappointing teams at 4-8 and is a far cry from the version that reached the Western Conference Finals last season. The frontcourt in particular has been an issue with Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic and Paul Gasol all sidelined with injuries, leaving Hassan Whiteside as the primary anchor.

The Trail Blazers are a mere 17th in the league in net rating, per NBA.com, and need a boost to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Rockets and others in the loaded Western Conference.

At this point, the move may very well represent Anthony's last chance.

After the Atlanta Hawks acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder and subsequently agreed to a buyout, Anthony joined the Rockets ahead of the 2018-19 season. He lasted 10 games before Houston removed him from the rotation in hopes of finalizing his departure.

Some players have successfully adapted their games to fit with the league's general emphasis on three-point shooting and spacing the floor. To his credit, Anthony tried to be more of an off-ball scorer in Oklahoma City and Houston.

The 35-year-old's numbers with the Rockets speak for themselves. He shot 40.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. According to NBA.com, Houston had a minus-9.9 net rating with him on the floor.

His time with Oklahoma City largely told the same story. He was a 35.7 percent three-point shooter, and the Utah Jazz routinely attacked him in the opening round of the 2018 playoffs. Anthony had a minus-13.2 net rating in that series.

When the Rockets—and the Thunder before them—added Anthony, turning him into an effective catch-and-shoot option who could also consistently hit shots in transition with a more limited role was the goal. He fell short on both fronts.

According to NBA.com's player tracking data, Anthony hit 38.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities and 39.8 percent of his pull-up jumpers in his only season with Oklahoma City. He was even worse with Houston, shooting 34.0 and 36.6 percent, respectively.

Chauncey Billups played with Anthony on the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. During an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio in July, Billups questioned whether Melo had the mindset and willingness to play a reserve role for an NBA team:

Anthony responded to the comments in an appearance on ESPN's First Take, telling Stephen A. Smith he would be happy to come off the bench in pursuit of an NBA title:

Now, Anthony has an opportunity to shed the narrative once and for all.

If he proves to be successful in Portland, then he could extend his career for years. Paul Pierce was 39 when he retired, while Vince Carter has maintained a presence in the league into his 40s.

Should Anthony struggle, however, this could be his last shot in the NBA.