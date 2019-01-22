Knicks Trade Rumors: Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee Targeted by Teams

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have received trade inquiries from teams around the league regarding Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov.

Per Vorkunov, New York has made it clear it's not looking to attach additional assets to facilitate a move.

Hardaway leads the Knicks in scoring at 19.6 points per game. While his scoring output is at a career high, his shooting percentage (39.3 percent) is among his worst showings—higher than only the 38.9 percent from his second year.

It hasn't been the easiest season for the 26-year-old guard. Hardaway missed a game in November with a back injury, and he has dealt with plantar fasciitis.

Meanwhile, Lee's no longer a part of the Knicks' regular rotation. The 33-year-old has made just 10 appearances this season, averaging 5.3 points in 14.9 minutes per game. He has not played since Dec. 27.

New York owns the second-worst record in the NBA at 10-35. On pace for a fifth consecutive 50-loss campaign, the franchise will likely miss the postseason for the sixth year in a row.

As a result, the Knicks may look to create cap space for free agency this summer.

Per Spotrac, the team owes Hardaway $18.2 million next season, and he holds a $19 million player option for 2020-21. Lee is under contract for $12.8 million next season. Vorkunov notes Hardaway's contract includes a 15 percent trade kicker.