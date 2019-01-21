Blockbuster Deals That Would Blow Up the NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic Receive: Jerome Robinson, Marcin Gortat, 2019 second-round pick (most favorable of Cleveland, Houston, Portland or Orlando)

Nine of the NBA's 10 best offenses have at least one All-Star centerpiece. The logic-defying Clippers are the exception, as Doc Rivers has created a potent point-producing machine out of what's essentially a place-holding, cap-preserving roster of non-stars.

Nikola Vucevic would add another inside-out dimension without disrupting the dreams of a Kevin Durant and/or Kawhi Leonard pursuit, since he'll be a free agent this summer.

The 28-year-old has orchestrated a perfectly timed breakout, joining Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns as the only players averaging at least 20 points, 11 rebounds and one triple. Vucevic has never been a better outside shooter (38.3 percent) or distributor (3.8 assists). He's also made dramatic strides as a defender and ranks among the top 15 leaguewide in real plus/minus, per ESPN.com.

Vucevic might be stretched thin as a No. 1 option, but he'd be perfect in the Clippers' equal-opportunity attack that keeps defenders off balance with three co-No. 1s. Between Vooch, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams, the Clippers would have four players averaging more than 18 points.

The Clippers likely come out ahead in this exchange, but this is hardly a fleecing.

Remember, Vucevic is on an expiring contract and is blocking Mo Bamba and Jonathan Issac. Plus, there aren't many win-now buyers in need of a new starting center. If Orlando places lottery value on Jerome Robinson (last summer's No. 13 pick) and views what almost assuredly will be Cleveland's second-rounder as a late first, those are two future assets for a rental.

This all hinges on the Magic's valuation of Robinson. The Clippers have barely given the rook any run, but he was electric at Boston College—he averaged 20.7 points per game and shot 40.9 percent from deep in his final season with the Eagles—and he has continued throwing flames in the G League (20.1 points, 51.4 percent from deep).

For a club lacking backcourt building blocks, the Magic could easily envision the 21-year-old as such.