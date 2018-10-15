Alvin Gentry on Anthony Davis: 'We Wouldn't Trade Him for Anyone, Even Beyonce'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said Monday that superstar big man Anthony Davis is untouchable when it comes to trade talks.

And when he said he wouldn't trade him for anyone, he meant anyone.

"When you have someone who you can trade for anyone, I think that makes him the best. Or at least most valuable," Gentry noted, per Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com. "Now, we aren't considering that. We wouldn't trade him for anyone. Even Beyonce. I think that makes him untouchable."

Considering that Beyonce is basically the equivalent of a franchise player for the music industry—and maybe for humanity in general—Gentry's remarks shouldn't be taken lightly. Davis is just that good.



Davis is coming off his second straight first-team All-NBA campaign, having averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three. Oh, and he's only 25 years old.

In other words, Davis is one of the few NBA players who's actually irreplaceable.