Kevin Love, Cavaliers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $120M Contract Extension

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Love is set to make $24.1 million in the 2018-19 season before his extension kicks in. Love chose to opt out of his $25.5 million salary for the 2019-20 season to sign his new deal, per ESPN's report, which will pay him an average of $30 million per season.

