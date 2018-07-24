Kevin Love, Cavaliers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $120M Contract Extension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue talks with Kevin Love during the second half in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors in basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN. 

Love is set to make $24.1 million in the 2018-19 season before his extension kicks in. Love chose to opt out of his $25.5 million salary for the 2019-20 season to sign his new deal, per ESPN's report, which will pay him an average of $30 million per season.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

